HURIWA calls for Buhari’s resignation, berates mishandling of ASUU demands

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) a civil rights advocacy group, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to quit immediately if the position is difficult for him.

The National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA made this call in a statement released on Tuesday.

HURIWA pleaded with the President to step down in order to lessen the harm his “crass ineptitude and terrible dereliction of duty would cause the country if he went on until May 29th 2023.”

Buhari had called his seven years in government “difficult” and that he was “ready to go” in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Read also:Muslim-Muslim ticket will lead to religious war in Nigeria —HURIWA

As the protest entered its sixth month, Buhari also urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to take into account the plight of the nation’s future generations.

However, HURIWA criticized President Buhari’s stance on the ASUU strike, noting that “the administration bears the largest chunk of the blame for totally abandoning public tertiary institutions because the children of the President, Governors, Senators, ministers and heads of government agencies are all schooling in foreign educational institutions; including the ugly scenario that the Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly lived in Dubai the United Arab Emirates for the better part of the last seven years of the current administration of her husband”.

The group further called on Buhari “to be honest enough to resign now to minimise the damage his crass incompetence and gross dereliction of duty would cost the country if he stayed on till May 29th 2023.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now