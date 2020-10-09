HURIWA tells US, UK what to do to politicians found wanting during Ondo gov’ship election

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has told the United States and the United Kingdom what to do to greedy politicians involved in electoral malpractice during Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The group in a statement issued on Thursday evening through its National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko urged the US and the UK to impose a visa ban on such political stakeholders found wanting during the poll.

HURIWA also applauded the UK, US, embassies in Nigeria for taking measures to help Nigeria clean up its electoral system and also urged voters to resist any attempt by politicians to lure them into thuggery.

According to HURIWA: “We specifically urge the UK and US embassies to follow through with their threats to impose visa ban on the electoral officials if the weekend’s Ondo State governorship election is undermined.”

The statement added: “HURIWA hereby appeals to young voters in Ondo State never to accept to be lured into becoming political thugs in the state for any politician because their future should be uppermost in their minds and in their calculations. The youths who are approached to take up arms for politicians should ask the politicians to bring their own biological children and to stop attempting to destroy their future.”

