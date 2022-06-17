HURIWA warns S’East politicians of imminent disgrace over silence on terrorist activities

Nigeria’s Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) on Thursday, issued a harsh warning to politicians in the South-East that if they do nothing while suspected terrorists seize control of the region, killing and kidnapping residents, they would be destroyed and humiliated out of office.

The organisation decried the return of kidnappings and violent attacks on Igbo villages, purportedly carried out by armed Fulani terrorists, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko.

The group stated that the attacks were primarily carried out in the states of Enugu and Abia, and urged political leaders, traditional rulers, civil rights activists, and diaspora Igbos to work together to compel the Buhari administration to stop terrorists from destabilizing the Igbo-dominated region.

The most immediate approach, according to HURIWA, is for the Igbos to take legal action to stop the reportedly coordinated attacks on the Eastern Security Network, ESN, and other voluntary armed vigilantes set up by Igbo youths to protect the South-East from armed Fulani terrorists.

Read also: HURIWA accuses Buhari, APC, of agenda to Islamize Nigeria with Muslim-Muslim ticket

HURIWA claimed that the region’s current governors and political leaders were no longer trustworthy and had deceived the people.

The group condemned security agencies for going against Igbo youths who had formed the ESN on their own to assist tackle terrorism in the region after Governors failed to do so.

Consequently, HURIWA is serving ” a 76-hour ultimatum on the South East Governors to stop the incessant killings of their citizens or else the civil society communities will mobilise Igbo people to begin indefinite civil disobedience which may snowball into a mini-revolution, which may sweep-off the current political office holders who are keeping quiet as armed Fulani terrorists are unleashing torrents of violence and bloodletting.

“It is just a matter of time and these political saboteurs who are doing nothing whilst foreign intruders with their Miyetti Allah sponsors are destroying the South East, they themselves will be destroyed and disgraced out of power. Power without responsibility is useless”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now