Hushpuppi, others allegedly picked up by Interpol

Unconfirmed reports circulating the social media space has it that a Dubai-based Nigerian, Ray Hushpuppi, better known as Hushpuppi was allegedly arrested on Tuesday by the International Police (Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He was said to have been arrested in Dubai for fraud related crimes.

He was allegedly apprehended alongside one Mr Woodbery and others.

Although Hushpuppi has no known Twitter handle, he topped the trend list for over two hours on Monday as many Twitter users have reacted to his purported arrest in relation to an unemployment claim fraud, which was allegedly meant for Native Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read also: N33BN FRAUD: Witness accuses Mompha of running illegal bureau de change

Speaking on the arrest, a self-acclaimed journalist, Kemi Olunloyo claimed that Mr Woodbery and Hushpuppi were “implicated by the @secretservice in a Nigerian Unemployment Insurance scam named #ScatteredCanary. For those who don’t know what this is, this is money the US government gives us monthly when we lose our jobs while we are looking for another. Somehow the Nigerian ring cracked into the system and filed 174+ fraudulent claims.

“People’s #COVID19 stimulus payments gone. It is too elaborate. Only thing I can say is everyday for the thieves, one day for the owner. It is a dark day in Nigeria. HushPuppi and Woodberry and others are on their way to America. I was also told that their properties have been sealed with warrants.”

Join the conversation

Opinions