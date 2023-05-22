‘I almost gave up’, Ayab, UDUS first class graduate with 4.59 CGPA reveals

Idris Yusuf Ayab, a graduate from the department of Forestry and Environment at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto has acheived a first-class honors with a cumulative grade point average(CGPA) of 4.59.

Ayab, the only person who achieved the feat among the 2021/2022 graduating students, in an interview, said he almost gave up chasing the first class while in his 200 level of study.

A native of Omupo, Kwara state, the 28-year-old who grew up in Hotoro Nasarawa local government area of Kano State, said “From my first day on campus, I was determined to graduate with first class, but I wanted to give up when I saw my 200-level results. I said to myself that it won’t be easy to achieve this.”

He continued, “during that time, I lost hope, because my CGPA before my 500-level was 4.52 and 500-level wasn’t a smiling year, the pressure was high and the courses were too much.

“So, I took every challenge as a step forward to success, I don’t see them as problems, rather I saw them as a motivation.”

C, D and E Decorated my Results_Ayab

Taking to his Facebook handle to celebrate the victory, Ayab stated that a combination of hardwork and prayers guided him through.

“Seven years ago, when I was offered admission into the prestigious Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, (UDUS), I made up my mind to put in all the efforts I could, pray and make the best out of my course of study,” he wrote.

“My first year result was splendid as my CGPA started with a whooping 4.73. The years following seemed more confusing as C, D and E grades decorated my results (though A grades appeared most).”

“I thought that I would graduate with a 2:1 class of degree, because I heard that the 500-level Forestry department is a war, and one can’t easily get a sound result.”

“Imagine a final year student offering 17 courses, coupled with project, seminar, internal and an external defense.”

He continued: “I studied harder, became more prayerful, and yes it favored me. Final year became my best year as an undergraduate, it became the class I had the best result in and achieved my intended first class grade of degree.”

Extra-curricular Activities Didn’t Affect my Performance

Ayab said during his stay on campus, he engaged in extracurricular activities but that did not stop him from achieving the first-class honor.

“I engaged in extracurricular activities while on campus; and it did not affect my academic performance.”

“I was once a member of Pen Press, UDUS. During my 300-level, I was among the editorial members with Tijaniyya Muslim Students’ Association of Nigeria (TIMSAN), and also a member of the Da’wah community.”

“With the Da’wah community, during my 400-level and 500-level, I was also once an Assistant General Secretary (AGS), and General Secretary; also, I was the immediate former Editor-in-Chief (EIC) of Al-Ihsaan Press, UDUS.”

By Isiaq Ibrahim,

