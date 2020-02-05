I am 53% Nigerian; American rapper Lil Wayne reveals (Video)

American superstar rapper, Lil Wayne stunned many internet surfers some hours ago when he revealed in a video currently making the rounds on social media that he is 53 per cent Nigerian.

The rapper revealed during the video interview that he got to know about his Nigerian roots after a genealogy search was conducted by a website.

Lil Wayne who in the video interview jokingly said he is going to have a talk with his mum over his latest discovery on the website, also added that he has to see what Nigeria looks like.

He is quoted as saying; “I kinda like did my 23 million dot com anniversary and my shit came out 53% Nigerian, me and mum gotta talk“. When asked if he has been to Nigeria, the rapper simply said “I gotta be there”.

The comments by the rapper comes weeks after another American female rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally in music circles as Cardi B declared that she is seeking Nigerian citizenship following the killing of Iran’s Quds Force Commander, Gen. Soleimani in an airstrike that was ordered by US President, Donald Trump.

The rapper who recently performed in Nigeria took to her official Twitter page to make the announcement describing the move by Trump as ‘the dumbest”, stressing that he is putting American lives in danger, hence her decision to file for Nigerian citizenship.

