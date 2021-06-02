I have no plans to defect to APC —Gov Matawalle | Ripples Nigeria

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has debunked rumours making the rounds that he has perfected plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on June 12.

Rumours had been rife on Tuesday that Bello and his supporters would defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC on Nigeria’s Democracy Day following the dissolution of his cabinet, but in a statement on Wednesday issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Zaillani Bappa, Matawalle denied ever contemplating leaving the party that provided him the platform to become governor.

In the statement, Matawalle said as a political leader, he was always engaged in consultations with the people and leaders in the state on political issues and dissolving his cabinet has nothing to do with defection as it was meant to inject fresh ideas into governance in the state.

“Dissolving my cabinet has nothing to do with defection whatsoever.

“I dissolved the cabinet because after two years, it is time to reinvigorate my government for the second half of my tenure.

“I considered the time appropriate for bringing people with new ideas and energy to the government; the dissolution of the cabinet was based on that consideration ” he emphasized.

