I never banned Isese in Iwo, Oluwo debunks claims of human rights’ abuses

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrosheed Akabi, the Oluwo of Iwoland, refuted claims that he had forbade the Isese celebration in his kingdom.

He made this assertion through a statement issued on Sunday.

While claiming to be the protector of Yoruba culture, the monarch said he just issued a warning against the traditionalists’ attempts to restrict people’s freedom of movement, adding that “such will not be entertained in my domain.”

“There was never a time I banned Isese in Iwo except imposition of curfew to restrict people’s freedom of movement.”

Oba Akanbi said, “My point is, any deity restricting human movement is anti-progress. It should be done in the bush where no one leaves.

“Oro worshippers in Iwo should change their mode of engagement to exclude restriction of people’s movement. Such will not be entertained in my domain.

“It is banned in Iwoland and that’s it all. Other Oro done in moderation and not placing restrictions on human freedom is permitted. Individuals are free to engage in their family deity as much as people’s freedom is not hindered.”

The King cautioned, “I didn’t ban Isese. I’m an ancient traditional ruler, custodian of Yoruba culture, customs and traditions. I’m a father to all including the traditionalists,” adding that some members of the public “misconstrued” him.

To further justify his position, the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland questioned the effects of movement restrictions in the name of celebrations when there are cases of emergency.

“If I may ask, what will be the fate of an emergency patient being rushed to hospital? Of what justification is movement restriction to a student going to an examination hall at a particular time?

“Of what moral excuse is a restriction of movement in the name of Oro to an accident victim in urgent need of emergency medical attention?”

“You can do yours without disturbing others. No curfew should be imposed in an environment where people stay,” he ordered.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, declared Monday as a public holiday to commemorate the annual Isese Day in the state.

Abiodun congratulated the traditional religious worshippers on the occasion of Isese Day and urged them to celebrate with decorum and avoid acts capable of threatening the existing peace in the state.

The trio of Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ademola Adeleke (Osun) had also declared Monday as work-free in their states to mark the event.

