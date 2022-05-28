I warned Nigerians against voting for Buhari in 2014 – Fayose

The former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Saturday reiterated that he warned Nigerians against voting for President Muhammadu Buhari In 2014.

Fayose, who said this during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention in Abuja, said he had been vindicated by happenings in the country since Buhari assumed office in 2015.

The ex-governor is one of the 13 aspirants vying for the PDP presidential ticket at the convention.

He said: “Let me remind you that if I were to be a prophet, I will be making a lot of money. I told you if Buhari was elected and he was indeed elected, he has nothing to offer and the All Progressives Congress (APC) never meant well for the people.

“I want to remind you that I was a two-term governor of Ekiti State and defeated two incumbents at two different attempts, which means if given this opportunity, I will defeat anyone brought forward by President Buhari in a landslide victory.

“Let me remind you that I have a penchant for defeating incumbents.

“Today, I am calling on all of you to equally remember that the PDP should be in the bigger picture. The PDP should be the party, not what we want to tear into pieces. Whoever becomes the flag bearer, we should be ready to work with him. Power comes only from God.”

