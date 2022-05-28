Gov Ayade loses APC senatorial ticket in Cross River

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Saturday lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket in the state.

The governor was defeated by Barr. Adams Cecilia in the primary election held at Cross River North Senatorial District.

The Chairman of the state electoral committee, Ushie Innocent, who announced the election result, said Adams polled 140 votes to defeat Ayade who got 52 votes.

The third aspirant, Martin Orim, scored 61 votes.

Ayade is also eyeing the APC presidential ticket in next week’s primary in Abuja.

