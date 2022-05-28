EFCC explains presence of operatives at PDP presidential primary

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday explained the presence of its operatives at the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention in Abuja.

The EFCC operatives were seen at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, venue of the exercise at about 5:00 p.m.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who addressed journalists at the convention ground, said the operatives were there to monitor the activities of the aspirants and delegates during the exercise.

Uwujaren said: “Our operatives are at the ongoing PDP presidential primary elections at the MKO Abiola Stadium to monitor the exercise, and most especially, to check delegates inducement and other financial malpractices.”

