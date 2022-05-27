I was impeached as Anambra governor because of my integrity – Peter Obi

The former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, said on Friday he was impeached as governor of the state in 2006 because of his integrity.

The ex-governor was impeached by the state House of Assembly in November 2006 for alleged high-handedness.

However, the impeachment was overturned by the court and he was allowed to serve as governor from February 2007 to May 29, 2007.

He was re-elected on June 14, 2007.

The ex-governor, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, added that he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of activities that did not align with his values.

He was however silent on the activities that forced him out of the opposition party.

Obi, who joined the Labour Party earlier on Friday, insisted that he was not desperate to be President but to see Nigeria work for the citizens.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, on Thursday blasted Obi for dumping the PDP ahead of this weekend’s presidential primary.

Wike, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said the former governor lacked character and integrity for dumping the party with just 72 hours to the primary.

In response, Obi said: “I came into a system and I was part of the PDP for a long time. Nobody can question my loyalty and when I left, I left in a decent manner. I am not desperate to be President; I just want to see the country work.

“I move to a party where their processes align with my principles. I would rather lose doing the right thing than win doing the wrong thing. I was the first Nigerian to win a political case and weather an impeachment; I didn’t quarrel but sought recourse at the courts. This is why there are staggered elections in Nigeria.

“Wike said my leaving questioned my integrity but when we talk about integrity, we should talk about integrity in managing our country’s resources.”

The ex-governor also dismissed reports that he met with the leadership of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) about joining the party.

He added: “I never visited the NNPP and I had no idea where the reports came from.”

