I will not rest until Nigerians get relief – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday his administration would continue to address the current security challenges and costs of living in the country.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this in his Eid-el Kabir message to Muslims and other Nigerians in Abuja.

Buhari stressed that he would not rest until he brought relief to Nigerians.

He said: “I am quite aware of the difficulties people are facing and working to resolve them.

“I won’t rest until I bring relief to Nigerians.”

He, however, urged Nigerians to put the interest of the country above selfish interests and “use religion as a motivation for the love of our common humanity.”

The president added: “if we are putting the teachings of our religions into practice, most of the evils afflicting our society would have been solved.

“Religion should not just be used as a mere badge of identity, but a motivator for doing well for the country and humanity.”

He decried the exploitation of Nigerians by traders and the stealing of public funds by civil servants and other public office holders in the country.

“The exploitation of the people by traders and the stealing of public funds by civil servants and other holders of public trust is a reflection of the abandonment of the teachings of our religions.

“Our society is a bundle of contradictions. People display external religiosity without fear of God; they make life difficult for others; money becomes their god; leaders abandon their oaths of office by taking money meant for the welfare of the people and divert it to their private pockets,” he concluded.

