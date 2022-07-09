News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, July 9th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Tinubu has agreed to pick Muslim running mate – Ganduje
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, hinted on Friday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 elections. Read more
2. Ogun Assembly to hold public hearing on 5th alteration to 1999 constitution
The Ogun State House of Assembly is to hold a public hearing on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, over the proposal of a Fifth Alterations of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which is before the National Assembly. Read more
3. Labour Party officially unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as Peter Obi’s running mate
Labour Party (LP) on Friday formally announced founder of Baze University, Datti Baba-Ahmed, as its vice presidential candidate. Read more
4. 2023: Peter Obi rules out probe of previous governments as Nigeria’s president
The Labour Party’s presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, said on Friday he would not prioritize the probe of previous administrations if elected as Nigeria’s president in 2023. Read more
5. INSECURITY: Fani-Kayode calls for sack of entire military high command
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called for the sack of the country’s military high command structure over the level of insecurity in the country. Read more
6. NGX: Investors drop N3.4bn amidst losses in Transcorp, NAHCO
The Nigerian capital market investors lost N3.4billion following the dip in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Friday. Read more
7. Elon Musk cancels $44bn bid to buy Twitter
South African-born billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, has terminated the $44 billion deal with Twitter. Read more
8. Ondo Assembly passes bill on establishment of Amotekun Corps
An amended bill for the establishment of the Ondo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps has been passed by the state House of Assembly after it passed the third reading during plenary on Friday. Read more
9. Bandits kill former local council secretary in Kaduna
Armed bandits have killed the immediate past secretary of the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Abubakar Aliyu. Read more
10. Di Maria joins Juventus on free transfer after leaving PSG
Argentina forward, Angel di Maria has joined Italian Serie A club Juventus on a free transfer. Read more
