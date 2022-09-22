Ibukun Awosika, nine others get new positions at cryptocurrency firm, Binance

The largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has appointed former First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings chairman, Ibukun Awosika, into the company’s board.

Awosika joined the advisory board alongside nine others, as Binance proceeds with its aim to strengthen ties with regulators across the world, as governments continue to release cryptocurrency regulations.

In a statement released on Thursday, Ripples Nigeria gathered that Awosika, was appointed alongside Max Bacus Former U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Hyung-Rin Bang, advisor of the Korea Presidential Committee; and Bruno Bézard, managing partner at Cathay Capital, former economic advisor to the French Prime Minister and ex-head of the French Treasury.

Others on the list includes Henrique de Campos Meirelles, former president of the Central Bank of Brazil; Leslie Maasdorp, chief financial officer of the New Development Bank; Adalberto Palma, former senior advisor to the President of Mexico; Christin Schäfer, founder of acs plus, Ed Vaizey, a member of the UK House of Lords; and David Wright, chair of Eurofi.

Commenting on the appointment, Awosika said, “The transparency and accountability with which Binance seeks to deliver services to its clients are impressive.

“As a company of the future, Binance must continue to evolve, build and find solutions in real-time. I am proud to play a role as a member of its Global advisory board and to be a part of truly transforming the web3 economy.”

Recall that Awosika had resigned from her position at First Bank following a faceoff with the financial industry regulator, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Several others in the board during her time were compelled to resign as well.

