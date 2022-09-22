NGX: Investors lose N124.9bn to sell-off in BUA Cement, Guinness

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed to N26.53 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday.

The figure was N124.90 billion less than the N26.55 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Also, the All-Share Index dropped by 231.57 basis points to close with 49,190.34, down from 49,421.91 reported the previous day.

Investors raised their investment to 126.84 million shares valued at N1.78 billion in 3,117 deals on Thursday.

This was in contrast to the 51.87 million shares worth N590 million which exchanged hands in 2,981 deals on Wednesday.

TransExpress led the gainers’ list with an 8.70 percent rise in share price to move from N0.69kobo to N0.75kobo per share.

NEM gained N0.14kobo to move from N5.25kobo to N5.39kobo per share.

Cutix’s share value was up by 2.50 percent to end trading with N2.05 from N2 per share.

Academy gained 2.41 percent to close at N1.70kobo, above its opening price of N1.66kobo per share.



International Breweries’ share traded upward by N0.10kobo to rise from N4.95kobo to N5.05 per share.

Cornerstone topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.60kobo to N0.54kobo per share.

Multiverse’s share price dropped by N0.31kobo to end trading at N2.82kobo from N3.13kobo per share.

Cadbury lost N1.25kobo to end trading with N11.75kobo from N13 per share.

BUA Cement lost N3.30kobo to drop from N50.10kobo to N53.40kobo per share.

Guinness share dropped from N4.90kobo to N83 per share after losing N87.90kobo during trading.

NGX Group led the day’s trading with 30.75 million shares valued at N553.54 million.

Zenith Bank sold 24.39 million shares worth N488 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 13.83 million shares valued at N50.65 million.

FBN Holdings traded 11.03 million shares worth N110.81 million, while Access Corporation traded 8.22 million valued at N68.21 million.

