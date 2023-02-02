ICPC arrests Abuja woman selling new Naira notes on social media

An Abuja-based woman identified as Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther, has been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), for allegedly selling the new Naira notes on social media.

The ICPC, in a statement on Wednesday night issued by its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said Esther, with Twitter handle @SimisolaofLala, was arrested for auctioning the new naira notes on her social media platforms.

Ogugua said the suspect was arrested following intelligence received by operatives of the agency who tracked her down and promptly arrested her.

“Oluwadarasimi Emma, a social media ‘serial entrepreneur’ who deals in skincare, sales of fuel, facilitation of foreign travels through visa acquisitions, and other businesses, seized the opportunity of the scarcity of the new Naira notes to openly market the new notes,” the ICPC said.

READ ALSO:Alleged N10bn fraud: ICPC re-arrests ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde, in Abuja

“It is believed she is in collusion with key elements in the financial services sector diverting the newly released notes away from banking halls and payment channels into a ‘black market.’

“Oluwadarasimi is currently in ICPC detention and is helping the Commission with its findings on the criminal trading of the Naira and the attendant scarcity and negative economic outcomes being caused by the action.

“The action is in furtherance of the collaboration between CBN, ICPC and EFCC in implementing the new cashless policy and naira redesign.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now