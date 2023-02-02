Two feared dead, over 40 trapped as storey building collapses in Abuja

Two people were on Thursday, feared dead while over 40 others were trapped under the debris of a two storey building that collapsed in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

According to the Director in the Department of Development Control in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mukhtar Galadima, seven people were rescued by emergency workers while rescue operations are ongoing.

“Emergency responders and security personnel have since cordoned off the premises as part of rescue operations.

“The building was under construction and had a lot of construction workers, hawkers and petty traders when it went down,” Galadima told journalists.

