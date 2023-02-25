ICPC arrests nine suspected vote-buyers in Osun, Ondo, 3 others

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arrested nine suspected vote-buyers in five states during Saturday elections.

The commission’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday night in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested in Osun, Ondo, Borno, Akwa-Ibom and Sokoto States.

She said: “The four vote-buyers arrested in Osun State are Adewale Teslim (32), Yemi Adebiyi (42), Shake Idris (36) and Emiola Oluwole (69).

“The suspects, who are in the Osun State office’s custody, were found with documents containing lists of names, phone numbers and account details of voters during the election in the state.

“Operatives of the commission retrieved a list of names and phone numbers of voters from Adewale Teslim at Polling Unit 07, Ward 07, Ile Aganna in Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State.

“The officers also recovered a list of people who had voted with their phone numbers and account details from Yemi Adebiyi at Polling Unit 06, Ward 04 at Ikirun Junction, Ikirun while Shake Idris was arrested at Polling Unit 6, Ward 10, Ofatedo area of Osun State with a notebook containing over 100 names and account numbers.”

