If I could succeed in Europe, Akpeyi can succeed there too —Enyeama

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama believes his former national teammate, Daniel Akpeyi can succeed in Europe like he also did.

Enyeama, who has long retired from international football, played at French club Lille between 2011 and 2018, and several individual awards during that time.

Akpeyi has been linked with clubs in Europe and Asia following an excellent season with Kaizer Chiefs in the South African Premier League, and Enyeama believes the 33-year-old can make a name for himself outside the continent.

“I know him (Akpeyi) personally. I have been in the same national camp with him,” began Enyeama in a chat with South African website, soccerladuma.co.za.

Akpeyi has been the number one keeper for the South African side, ahead of Itumeleng Khune, and has kept nine clean sheets for the club so far this season.

“Often the media focuses on your faults, but they need to hype up the players, encourage and assist them to grow,” Enyeama continued.

“You have the power to build players in a responsible way. I read reports that he (Akpeyi) has had an exceptional season with Kaizer Chiefs.

”Akpeyi can succeed at the highest level. The same applies to (Itumeleng) Khune. I wish them both luck and if they can look at me and consider that I succeeded in Europe, then what stops them from succeeding as well?”

Enyeama, 37, is currently grooming young goalkeepers in Nigeria, having failed to secure any contract since August, 2018.

