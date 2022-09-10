Free agent Akpeyi joins Sekhukhune United on one-year deal

Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has joined South African club Sekhukhune United on a one-year contract as a free agent.

Akpeyi, who left Kaizer Chiefs in July, has been without a club since then.

His new contract with Sekhukhune United gives him the option of continuing for another year.

Read Also: Akpeyi says ‘underdogs’ Kaizer Chiefs can stun Al-Ahly in CAFCL final

Akpeyi will be officially announced by Sekhuhune United in the coming days, according to reports from South Africa.

Sekhuhune already have Toaster Nsabata from Zambia and Ali Bangare of Ivory Coast as goalkeepers, and Akpeyi will battle them for no.1 spot.

Sekhuhune United currently occupy 14th position on the South Africa Premier League table having earned six points from seven games.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now