Sports
Free agent Akpeyi joins Sekhukhune United on one-year deal
Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has joined South African club Sekhukhune United on a one-year contract as a free agent.
Akpeyi, who left Kaizer Chiefs in July, has been without a club since then.
His new contract with Sekhukhune United gives him the option of continuing for another year.
Read Also: Akpeyi says ‘underdogs’ Kaizer Chiefs can stun Al-Ahly in CAFCL final
Akpeyi will be officially announced by Sekhuhune United in the coming days, according to reports from South Africa.
Sekhuhune already have Toaster Nsabata from Zambia and Ali Bangare of Ivory Coast as goalkeepers, and Akpeyi will battle them for no.1 spot.
Sekhuhune United currently occupy 14th position on the South Africa Premier League table having earned six points from seven games.
