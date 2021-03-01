If I mention those behind Zamfara school kidnap, Nigerians will be shocked –Matawalle | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
If I mention those behind Zamfara school kidnap, Nigerians will be shocked –Matawalle
The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, says Nigerians will be shocked if he reveals those behind the abduction of over 300 female students of the Government Girls’ Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara local government area of the state on Friday, February 26.
Matawalle, who spoke on Sunday while playing host to 17 Emirs who paid him a sympathy visit at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital, said he has many revelations about those behind the abduction as well as those who are not happy that he is negotiating with terrorists and bandits to bring peace to the state.
Read also: Abducted Zamfara students will be released soon –Matawalle
“As we await the arrival of the released kidnapped students of GSSS, Jangebe, I want to inform you that there are many revelations in relation to the abduction of these students.
“Many people will be surprised to hear those people behind the abduction of these innocent children.
“They are not comfortable with the progress I am getting as a result of my peace initiative and they want to do all they can to sabotage my efforts.
“I will, insha Allah, succeed at the end of the day and they will bury their faces in shame,” Matawalle said.
