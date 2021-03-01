Blocking supply of food items to South orchestrated, unpatriotic –Middle Belt Forum | Ripples Nigeria

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has reacted to a viral video making the rounds which purportedly shows an illegal blocking of food items to the South from the North at a Jebba village in Niger State by some unidentified persons.

The group in a statement issued on Sunday by its National President, Dr Pogu Bitrus described the development as orchestrated and unpatriotic.

Bitrus warned that the action was capable of creating a rift and widening the already fragile nature of Nigeria’s corporate existence.

He said; “We are not only stunned by this act which we believe is orchestrated by some unpatriotic elements but also shocked at this despicable action.

Bitrus also called on the Federal Government and other relevant security agencies to flush out the hooligans to discourage retaliation from the southern part.

“Amidst the ongoing banditry in various parts of the country, the deliberate blockage of food items is nothing short of waging another form of terrorism on Nigerians. We cannot as a nation afford to deal with these urchins and bandits with kid gloves,” he added.

Ripples Nigeria had also reported that the Bauchi State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), had declared that it will stop its members from selling and supplying cattle to the southern parts of the country if the governors carry out their recent threats of evicting herdsmen from their states.

