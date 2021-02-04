Ighalo bids farewell to Shanghai Shenhua amid potential Al Shabab move

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo has expressed his gratitude to Chinese Super League outfit, Shanghai Shenhua as his stay with the club approaches the end.

Ighalo, whose location is already depicting Riyadh, Suadi Arabia, is set to complete a move to the country’s topflight side, Al Shabab in coming days.

The 31-year-old spent the last one year on loan at Premier League side Manchester United, where he scored five goals with the club of his dreams.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Ighalo wrote “XieXie Shanghai Shenhua” (interpretation: Thank You) as caption under a series of photos of him while playing for the Chinese side.

Ighalo has reportedly undergone medicals at Al Shabab and the deal is expected to be made public any time soon.

The move will see the striker end his four-year stint in China, having spent two seasons with another Chinese club Changchun Yatai following move from Watford in 2017.

