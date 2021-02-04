Ighalo signs two-and-a-half-year deal with Saudi club, Al-Shabab

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo has finally completed his move to Saudi Arabia topflight club, Al Shabab from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

The 31-year-old penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi club, as was announced on Thursday.

“✔️ Al Shabab has been signed with the Nigerian 🇳🇬🦅 Odion Ighalo @ighalojude (Ex. Man United striker) for a two and a half years,” reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

Ighalo spent the last one year on loan at Premier League side Manchester United, where he scored five goals with the club of his dreams.

The move sees the striker end his four-year stint in China, having spent two seasons with another Chinese club Changchun Yatai following move from Watford in 2017.

Al-Shabab are six-time Saudi League champions. They are currently top of the 16-team Saudi Professional League, with 32 points in 16 matches, having lost only twice this season.

