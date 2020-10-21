Ighalo tags Nigerian Govt ‘a shame to the world’ for allegedly killing own citizens

Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo has tagged the Nigeria government ‘a shame to the world’ following the killing of peaceful protesters in Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday night.

Ighalo, 31, was reacting to the open fire by men in military uniform against #EndSARS protesters, who were at Lekki toll gate demanding for an end to police brutality.

The Manchester United star, who was on bench in the Red Devils’ 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener on Tuesday night, posted a video on his Twitter handle after the game.

‘I’m not the kind of guy that talks about politics, but I can’t keep quiet anymore,’ he said in the short video

‘I will say Nigerian government, you guys are a shame to the world for killing your own Citi, sending military to the streets to kill unarmed protesters.’

He added: ‘I want to call my brothers and sisters back home to remain safe. Be indoors, please don’t come out. Because this government, they are killers.”

Ighalo also called on the British government, the United Nations, and other world leaders to pay attention to the cries of the Nigerian youth as they agitate for the end of police brutality in the country.

Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 20, 2020

Ighalo, who has since retired from international football, is currently on loan at Manchester United from Chinese Super League outfit, Shanghai Shenhua.

