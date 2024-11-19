IGP begs Nigerians to desist from reporting police misconduct on social media

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has called on Nigerians to desist from reporting misconducts of police officers on social media but rather direct any complaints to the Police Complaints Response Unit.

Egbetokun who made the plea on Monday while speaking at the PPROs/Police Communication Experts’ Conference in Asaba, Delta State, lamented that the use of social media to address grievances often leads to misinformation and undermines the integrity of the police force.

In a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP said though he acknowledges the role social media plays in shaping public opinion, he however warned that unverified information could create false perceptions.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu EGbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, paid an official visit to Asaba, Delta State, today Monday 18th November, 2024, as part of ongoing efforts to bolster security, enhance operational capacity, and foster stronger partnerships with stakeholders,” Adejobi said.

Quoting the IGP, the FPRO said:

“We appeal to the public not to resort to social media when reporting the conduct of police officers but rather use the Police Complaints Response Unit,” the statement said.

“The IGP stressed that the PCRU platforms provide a more structured and accountable process for addressing complaints.

“During the visit, the IGP met with the Executive Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Sheriff Francis Oborevwori at the Government House, where he expressed his appreciation for the continuous support of the Delta State Government towards the Nigeria Police Force.

“He particularly commended the Governor for the generous donation of operational vehicles to the police and other security agencies under the umbrella of DELTA STATE OPERATION SWEEP, which he subsequently joined the Governor in commissioning.

“The IGP highlighted the importance of promoting transparency and accountability within the police force, and noted that the police consider the media a critical partner in this effort.

“I’m glad to address the PPROs/Police Communication Experts’ Conference. I thank the governor for hosting this conference. This conference is part of police reform, aimed at building trust and respect, which will, in turn, help us gain public trust,” the statement added.

