Iheanacho bags assist, Ndidi stars as Leicester beat Leeds

Super Eagles trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman were in action for Leicester City in their 1-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

Iheanacho bagged an assist, while his compatriots starred to help the side seal a second consecutive victory in the Premier League.

Harvey Barnes scored the only goal of the game through Iheanacho’s help.

Leeds, who had sacked their former coach Marcelo Bielsa after a poor run, were led by Jesse Marsch, whose first game ended in defeat.

Victory lifted Leicester to 10th in the Premier League table.

Leeds remain two points above the bottom three, having played two games more than 18th-placed Burnley.

