Sports
Iheanacho goal not enough to keep Leicester in FA Cup
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal was not enough to keep Leicester City in the English FA Cup.
The striker scored but his team lost to their opponents Nottingham Forest and were knocked out of the competition on Sunday.
Iheanacho bagged a goal in the 40th minute with a cool finish after Forest had netted quick three goals in the first half.
Read Also: Osimhen scores for first time since face injury as Napoli boost title hopes
It was Iheanacho’s third goal for the Foxes in all competitions this season.
After Iheanacho’s goal, the host still scored to take the game beyond Leicester’s reach as Djed Spence scored in the 61st minute to make tye scoreline 4-1.
Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was also in action for all 90 minute and was booked in the 59th minute for a rough tackle.
Nottingham will now face Huddersfield Town in the 5th round of the competition.
