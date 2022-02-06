Osimhen scores for first time since face injury as Napoli boost title hopes

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen scored for the first time since returning from a face injury he sustained in November 2021.

Osimhen was among the scorers for Napoli in their victory at Venezia to give their Serie A league title hopes a huge boost.

The striker has now bagged six league goal and 10 in all competitions for the Italian giants in the current campaign.

The last time Osimhen scored in the Serie A was in October 2021.

After a goalless first half, Osimhen opened scoring in the 59th minute and was substituted with a minute left to play.

Politano had whipped a ball to the back post, where Osimhen peeled away from his marker to steer the header back across the face of goal into the far top corner.

Also in action for Venezia were Nigerian stars David Okereke and Tyronne Ebuehi, saw a straight red card following a VAR on-field review for his very high tackle on Dries Mertens in stoppage time.

The 2-0 win moves Napoli to second place in the league above AC Milan on 52 points, to stand just a point behind leaders Inter Milan.

