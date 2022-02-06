Sports
Senegal lift historic AFCON trophy after winning shootout against Egypt in final
Senegal have clinched the Africa cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time ever after they defeated Egypt in the final of the 2021 tournament in Egypt on Sunday.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane outshined his teammate Mohamed Salah in the game, as he netted the winning penalty during the shootout to hand his country the victory.
The game was forced into penalty shootouts after both teams played a goalless draw for 120 minutes, with Mane’s seventh-minute penalty saved.
Read Also: Iheanacho goal not enough to keep Leicester in FA Cup
Senagal won the penalty shootouts 4-2, with Edouard Mendy denying Mohanad Lasheen to give Mane the chance to win it in Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium.
The Terenga Lions had previously lost two Nations Cup finals, in 2002 and 2019, but successfully clinched their maiden continental title in Cameroon.
The two countries will meet again in March in a two-legged play-off for a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
