Iheanacho targets more goals for Leicester as Ndidi eyes more trophies

As the start of the 2021-22 season of the Premier League draws near, Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have made their goals known.

The forward and midfielder, who ply their trade with Leicester City, helped their club win the English FA Cup last season and secured Europa League spot.

Speaking at their pre-season camp, Iheanacho, who bagged 19 goals in all competitions representing his best season in a City shirt, says he yearns for more.

“Obviously, I scored goals last season,” he told LCTV.

“I have a good feeling that, this season, it might fall for us and we’ll get what we want.

“As I said before, we need to concentrate and focus on the games one after the other and hopefully we’ll get there in the end.

“I pray for more goals, but most importantly, more wins and more points.”

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Iheanacho’s visit to Gov Bello — Nigerians slam celebrities ‘trooping’ to Kogi

Leicester City claimed the FA Cup trophy for the first time last season after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Chelsea in the final at the Wembley Stadium.

Ndidi played a key role in leading the team’s defence in the midfield and made record number of successful tackles throughout the season.

Although the team failed to clinch a top-four finish in the Premier League, Ndidi believes the new season will be better off.

“We know our targets. We, as players, we know what we want as a group. We know what we want to achieve and I think it’s something that we all look forward to,” said Ndidi.

“I’m really proud of the group with what we achieved last season. It was a really great feeling. Some of the players weren’t here when Leicester won the league, which was a great, great feeling, and the players who weren’t here then, we have a feeling of actually winning something.

“It’s an incredible feeling and it’s something we want to push and look forward to having that feeling again. It’s really great. It’s something we push for and we’ll see what comes out of this season.”

Leicester City will be kicking off their season when they face Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 7.

Join the conversation

Opinions