I’ll continue to enjoy your magic on television, De Jong pays tribute to Messi

Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong has paid tribute to his former teammate, Lionel Messi following the latter’s depature from the club.

Messi, on Sunday officially announced his exit from the La Liga side after 21 years of relationship, and is set to join French Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain.

De Jong then took to his Instagram to hail the Argentine who he called an amazing person and the best player in history.

“When I was a child I enjoyed every game of yours with my brother in our room watching you on television. When I came here two years ago I discovered that you were an amazing person,” he wrote.

“It has been a dream for me to play with the best player in history, I have enjoyed every minute on and off the pitch.

“Now I will continue to enjoy your magic but again like when I started, in front of the television.

“Thanks for everything, Leo. I wish you the best for the future to you and your whole family.”

De Jong, a 24-year-old Dutch footballer, joined Barcelona in 2019, and so only played alongside Messi for two years.

