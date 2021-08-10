Messi agrees deal to sign for PSG after Barca exit

Former Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi has agreed a two-year deal to join French club, Paris St-Germain according to reports from Europe.

The deal, which has the option of a third year, is subject to a medical.

If the signing is completed, Messi would be reuniting with former Barca teammate, Neymar and his national team mate, Angel di Maria.

Messi officially announced his exit from Barca on Sunday following a failed attempt to sign a new contract with the La Liga club.

The 34-year-old will be playing under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, whose side finished second to Lille in Ligue 1 last season.

Messi won the Ballon d’Or a record six times and lifted 35 trophies with the Catalan club.

