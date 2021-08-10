Sports
Messi agrees deal to sign for PSG after Barca exit
Former Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi has agreed a two-year deal to join French club, Paris St-Germain according to reports from Europe.
The deal, which has the option of a third year, is subject to a medical.
If the signing is completed, Messi would be reuniting with former Barca teammate, Neymar and his national team mate, Angel di Maria.
Read Also: Messi in tears as he confirms depature from Barcelona after 21 years
Messi officially announced his exit from Barca on Sunday following a failed attempt to sign a new contract with the La Liga club.
The 34-year-old will be playing under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, whose side finished second to Lille in Ligue 1 last season.
Messi won the Ballon d’Or a record six times and lifted 35 trophies with the Catalan club.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...