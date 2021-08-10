 Messi agrees deal to sign for PSG after Barca exit | Ripples Nigeria
Messi agrees deal to sign for PSG after Barca exit

Published

3 hours ago

on

Former Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi has agreed a two-year deal to join French club, Paris St-Germain according to reports from Europe.

The deal, which has the option of a third year, is subject to a medical.

If the signing is completed, Messi would be reuniting with former Barca teammate, Neymar and his national team mate, Angel di Maria.

Read Also: Messi in tears as he confirms depature from Barcelona after 21 years

Messi officially announced his exit from Barca on Sunday following a failed attempt to sign a new contract with the La Liga club.

The 34-year-old will be playing under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, whose side finished second to Lille in Ligue 1 last season.

Messi won the Ballon d’Or a record six times and lifted 35 trophies with the Catalan club.

