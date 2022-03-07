I’m acting as APC chairman in Buni’s absence – Gov Bello

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Monday denied reports that he has taken over the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Bello, who addressed journalists at the end of caretaker committee’s meeting on Monday in Abuja, said he presided over the meetings in acting capacity.

The meeting was attended by all members of the APC caretaker committee including the Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, Women representative, Mrs. Stella Okotete, Youth Leader, Mr. Ismail Ahmed, Mr. David Lyon, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Senator Ali Abba, Senator Ken Nnamani and Senator Yusuf Yusuf.

The governor said he met with APC state chairmen and inaugurated some newly elected state executives.

READ ALSO: Buni dismisses reports on his removal as APC chairman, says I’m still in charge

He said: “The States Chairmen took their oath of office today and we discussed progress made so far on the forthcoming National Convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for the convention.

“I have been acting for a while since the chairman (Mai Mala Buni) travelled.”

There were reports in the media that President Muhammadu Buhari sanctioned the removal of Buni as APC chairman before he travelled to the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now