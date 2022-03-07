Politics
I’m acting as APC chairman in Buni’s absence – Gov Bello
The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Monday denied reports that he has taken over the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).
Bello, who addressed journalists at the end of caretaker committee’s meeting on Monday in Abuja, said he presided over the meetings in acting capacity.
The meeting was attended by all members of the APC caretaker committee including the Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, Women representative, Mrs. Stella Okotete, Youth Leader, Mr. Ismail Ahmed, Mr. David Lyon, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Senator Ali Abba, Senator Ken Nnamani and Senator Yusuf Yusuf.
The governor said he met with APC state chairmen and inaugurated some newly elected state executives.
READ ALSO: Buni dismisses reports on his removal as APC chairman, says I’m still in charge
He said: “The States Chairmen took their oath of office today and we discussed progress made so far on the forthcoming National Convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for the convention.
“I have been acting for a while since the chairman (Mai Mala Buni) travelled.”
There were reports in the media that President Muhammadu Buhari sanctioned the removal of Buni as APC chairman before he travelled to the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...