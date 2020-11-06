I’m looking forward to the end of this govt in 2023 – Adesina

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says he is actually looking forward to the end of the present administration in 2023.

In a write up titled ‘We have different paths to tread in life,’ Adesina said only God will determine what happens to him then, as no man can define his path when he leaves office.

“Even life does not last forever. It’s in the womb of time. But the longest is 2023…We have our entrances and exits. I look forward to mine,” Adesina wrote.

He, however, expressed concerns over certain comments by his detractors, stressing that nobody could determine his destiny after 2023.

Adesina who posted the article on his personal website, www.femiadesina.com, listed those who served as image-makers to the nation’s heads of state since 1976, noting that they all succeeded after serving their terms and that his case will not be different.

Adesina, a former President of Nigerian Guild of Editors and Editor-in-Chief of Sun Newspaper, added:

“On the very first day in my current office, I already handed over the last day to God. The last day would always come. Even life does not last forever.

“Why have I decided to write this piece? The ill will, malediction I hear from some tiny, envious quarters. He is now anti-people, because he’s S.A to the President. He will go down. He will come back to meet us, unheralded, unsung. He will be uncelebrated.

“Really? I dey laff. Who are they talking about? Me? No. It can’t be me, because my destiny was long hidden in Christ and in God.

“Those who served before me have all succeeded in their different ways, no matter what people choose to believe, or say of them. They served their principals faithfully. I will do same to mine. Nobody will determine what happens next. Only God will do. We have different paths to tread in life. And it is determined by the higher powers.”

