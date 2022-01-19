I’m ready to vie for Nigeria’s President but not desperate – Kalu

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, said on Wednesday he would vie for the presidency in 2023 if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones the ticket to the South-East.

The ex-Abia governor had earlier this month declared his intention to vie for the nation’s highest political office next year.

Kalu, who addressed journalists in Abuja, that the time was ripe for the South-East to produce the country’s President.

He said: “I have all it takes to run for the nation’s number one position and I’m very much ready to do so if it is zoned to the South-East but I am not desperate.

“Has the party zoned the ticket to the South-East? I have said before that there are only two zones that have not been President — the South-East and the North-East.

“Once it’s zoned to the South-East, I have the capacity and the capability. I will roll out my campaign and rock like a hurricane.

“It’s overdue for an Igboman to become a Nigerian president, I believe the south-east should produce the next president and it’s going to happen.”

On his recent meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the ex-governor added: “The Tuesday night meeting with Mr. President was not the first. People usually go in the afternoon but I went in the night to avoid the press.

“I go there regularly. It’s a family affair and I went there to discuss national issues with regards to security, the wellbeing of our country and the issue of the electoral law and the discussions were very fruitful.”

