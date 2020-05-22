Imo State Assembly stops ex-govs, speakers from receiving pensions, other entitlements

Ex- governors, their deputies and ex- speakers in Imo State have been stripped of receiving pensions and other entitlements after the state House of assembly on Thursday May 21, repealed the 2007 pension act.

The executive bill tagged “A bill for a law to repeal the Imo State governors and Speakers Pension and privileges law No 5 of 2007 (as amended)”, was supported by some lawmakers who agreed that it was necessary to do away with pensions of ex-governors and speakers, to make funds available for other developmental projects in the state.

Speaking after the 2007 pension act was repealed, Chiji Collins, the speaker of the house of assembly said that though they are the first victims of the law, the sacrifice is necessary for the development of the state.

READ ALSO: Imo State Governorship Election Case Closed

Recall that in February this year; the Imo State House of Assembly banned any further protest in the state in the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgment that sacked former Governor Emeka Ihedioha from office.

The state lawmakers, most of whom have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), also warned that the protests have become dangerous events exposing residents to danger in the state.

The Assembly equally asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop crying wolf over the ruling of the Apex Court of Tuesday 14th January on the governorship election in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions