In retaliation, APC campaign asks security agents to question PDP leaders over attacks on INEC facilities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on Wednesday asked security agencies to invite leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for questioning over the attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities in the country.

The PDP had earlier accused the ruling party of orchestrating the attacks on INEC offices in Ebonyi, Imo, Ogun and Osun States.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, urged security agencies to stop the APC on its plot to derail the country’s democratic process.

However, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Festus Keyamo, the council said the major opposition party was ethically-challenged.

It accused the PDP leaders of plotting to disrupt the 2023 elections.

The statement read: “We note with concern the incoherent and convoluted Press Statement issued today by the ethically-challenged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yet again raising alarm about certain plots to incite violence and derail the 2023 polls and having ‘credible information’ as to those unleashing violence in certain parts of the country.

“This press statement, coming just barely 48 hours after one of its former officials was convicted by a court of law over illegal acts committed during an election over which the PDP government presided is just a pointer to the lowest level of moral debauchery to which the PDP has sunk.

“It operates without an iota of shame or respect for the Nigerian people. Instead of continuous apologies for those grievous acts of election rigging, money laundering and other electoral malpractices, it continues to pontificate.

“We suspect that the latest alarm by the PDP is one of a long list of diversionary measures adopted by the party to deflect attention from its crumbling edifice. We therefore call on the law-enforcement agencies to, as a matter of urgency, invite the PDP leaders for immediate questioning.

“We also state that this gimmick is nothing but crying wolf when there is none. We have said in an earlier statement on this issue some weeks ago that this is the same unnecessary scare-mongering tactics and crass vituperations they employed and engaged in before the 2019 election which led to their crushing defeat.

“The PDP should not joke or play politics with grave security matters. Having ‘credible information’ as to plots and individuals relating to the attack on INEC offices currently, further plots to disrupt elections is, indeed, a matter of national security.

“This is therefore a notice to our law enforcement agencies to immediately invite the PDP leaders for questioning. After all, it takes a thief to catch a thief.”

