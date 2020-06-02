In UK, it may soon be illegal for people from different homes to stay together overnight

The government of the United Kingdom is set to impose new COVID-19 laws in England which will make it illegal for people who live in different homes to stay together overnight.

The new measure by the government states that ‘gathering’ with one or more people from outside your household, in a private space such as a house or flat, will be against the law in England moving forward.

The law, which was presented in the UK parliament on Monday, says: “There is a gathering when two or more people are present together in the same place in order to engage in any form of social interaction with each other, or to undertake any other activity with each other.”

While the powers are in force, “no person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place outdoors, and consists of more than six persons, or indoors, and consists of two or more persons”.

A separate provision makes it illegal to stay overnight outside your home “without reasonable excuse”, which can include moving home, work, attending funerals, providing care and escaping harm.

However, an exception has not been made for couples who do not live together, meaning that they can spend time together outdoors but not inside.

