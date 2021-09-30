INDEPENDENCE: Buhari to address Nigerians Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will make an independence day address to Nigerians at 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the Nigerian leader’s address was part of activities lined up for the nation’s 61st independence anniversary.

“All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), respectively, for the address.”

