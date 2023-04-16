International
INDIA: Ex-mafia boss turned politician, brother shot dead during interview on live TV
A former Indian mafia boss turned politician, Atiq Ahmed, has been shot dead alongside his brother while giving an interview on live television, after previously claiming there was a threat to his life from the police.
Ahmed who was sentenced to life imprisonment in March for kidnapping was under police escort and was talking to reporters when a gun was pulled close to his head in the city of Prayagraj on Saturday night.
Indian media reported that after the fatal shots were fired, three men who had been posing as journalists quickly surrendered and were taken into custody.
Video footage showed Ahmed and his brother, Ashraf, both in handcuffs, speaking to journalists on the way to a medical check-up at a hospital seconds before they were both shot.
The three suspected assailants had arrived at the site on motorcycles, the police said, adding that a policeman and a journalist were also injured at the scene.
Following the shooting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has ordered a judicial probe into the killings and banned large gatherings in the districts of Uttar Pradesh.
READ ALSO:35 people killed, scores injured in India temple collapse during ceremony
Ahmed, a former Indian MP, and his brother were in police custody and had been brought to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, where Ahmed was facing murder and assault charges.
He had on him about 100 cases, including kidnapping and murder, during his time as a criminal lord.
A police team from Uttar Pradesh brought Ahmed, who was in the high-security Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, to Prayagraj on March 26 to produce him in a court in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.
On March 28, the court sentenced Ahmed and two others to life imprisonment in the kidnapping case.
They had both been arrested in April in connection with the February murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of Raju Pal, a lawmaker belonging to the regional Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Ahmed’s teenage son, Asad and another man, wanted in connection with a murder case, were killed by police earlier this week in what was described as a shoot-out.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...