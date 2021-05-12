India’s COVID deaths rise by 4,205 to cross 250,000 mark | Ripples Nigeria

India has posted another record rise in deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, pushing its total fatalities by 4,205 to pass the 250,000 mark.

According to data from the Ministry of Health released on Wednesday, coronavirus deaths in the Asian country have continued to swell while daily cases rose by 348,421, with India’s overall caseload now surging past 23 million.

While many experts suspect the real numbers are much higher, and actual deaths and infections could be five to 10 times higher, the country’s COVID-19 infection curve may be showing early signs of flattening, but the decline in the number of new infections is likely to be slow.

A top Indian Virologist, Shahid Jameel, said in an interview with Indian Express Newspaper:

“It is still too early to say whether we have reached the peak.

“There is some indication of the cases plateauing. But we must not forget that this is a very high plateau. We seem to be plateauing around 400,000 cases a day.”

India, with a population of 1.35 billion people, currently accounts for one in three of the reported deaths from coronavirus around the world, according to a tally by the United Nations.

By Isaac Dachen

