INEC apologises for delay in polls opening, gives reasons

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has apologised for the delay in the opening of polling units in parts of the country.

The Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who apologised on behalf of the commission during a press briefing at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, said insecurity in some states and logistics issues led to the delay.

Ripples Nigeria reports that there had been reports from several polling units across the country over delays in the arrival of INEC officials.

Yakubu, however allayed fears of voters that they may not be able to vote, explaining that any voter who is on the line before 2.30 pm will vote no matter how long it takes.

The INEC chairman also explained that the Commission gave enough notice of movement of voters from congested polling units to some that are less congested, noting that those who were not able to find their names at their previous polling units did not take advantage of the different channels made available to find their new units.

He however appealed to such voters to take advantage of the channels to find out their new units and still vote.

