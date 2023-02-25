EFCC operatives storm El-Rufai’s polling unit in Kaduna

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Saturday, stormed the polling unit of the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

The EFCC operatives were at Unit 024 located at Marnoma in the Ungwar Sarki area of Kaduna metropolis.

The operatives stormed the polling unit just moments before El-Rufai joined the line to vote.

Ripples Nigeria reports that EFCC operatives had similarly stormed the polling unit of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in the Alausa area of Ikeja, Lagos in continuation of its war against vote buying and resolve to apprehend perpetrators.

Also earlier on Saturday, residents of Kaduna State were encouraged to go out and vote in the ongoing election, as the state was calm.

The Commissioner of Police on election duty deployed to Kaduna State Command, Sunday Babaji, gave the encouragement when he visited the polling unit of Governor Nasir El-Rufai at Unit 024 Marnona, Ungwar Sarki, Kaduna.

According to Babaji, even the troubled Birnin-Gwari is calm.

“I can tell you that Kaduna is calm, people should go out and vote. Even in Birnin Gwari, there is no problem,” he said.

