INEC fixes date for Benue supplementary election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, January 25th as the new date to conduct election in Ohimini state constituency following the sack of the earlier occupier of the seat by the Court of Appeal.

This was revealed on Monday by INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Benue state, Nentawe Yilwatda, at a press conference in the state capital of Makurdi.

According to Yilwatda, the commission in compliance with the court order would conduct fresh exercise in the two affected registrations areas and polling units.

He said; “The areas affected by the cancellation are Agadagba with polling unit in Igbanomaje consisting of 388 registered voters of which 377 collected their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and Onyagede Icho (Ogoli) area where 663 PVC have been collected out of a total 668 registered voters.”

Yilwatda also added that; A total of 1,040 voters with PVC are expected to cast votes during the exercise since those who have not collected their PVC will not be able to do so as the commission had earlier returned uncollected PVC to the Central Bank of Nigeria for safe-keeping.

Recall that the appellate court had on November 8, 2019 sacked the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Christopher Adaji and ordered fresh election into disputed two polling units of Ohimini constituency.

Adaji had been returned winner of the March 9, 2019 election by INEC with a margin of 397 votes, which was less than 1,056 votes cancelled in the two polling units in contention.

