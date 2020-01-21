10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Tuesday morning.

1. April completion of Ebute-Metta railway mega station doubtful – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday expressed doubt over the possibility of meeting the April deadline for the completion of the Ebute-Metta railway mega station. The minister stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos shortly after the monthly inspection tour of rail projects across the country. Amaechi, who was accompanied by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and the Minister of State (Transportation), Senator Gbemisola Saraki, wasted no time in expressing his displeasure at the Chinese firm daily working routine at the Ebute-Metta end of the project. Read more

2. Buratai downplays renewed Boko Haram attacks, says they are ‘kicks of a dying horse

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, on Monday downplayed renewed Boko Haram attacks in parts of the North East, describing them as “the kicks of a dying horse.” According to him, the counter-insurgency operations in the North-East and other ongoing operations across the country were achieving ‘tremendous successes.’ The Army Chief, who was reacting to the resolution of the European Parliament that said the war against terrorism in Nigeria was making progress, in a statement by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, cautioned all local and foreign interests to exhibit more commitment and restraint on issues of national security and avoid taking sides. Read more

3. Fayemi expresses fears about APC after Buhari

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has expressed fears that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may cease to exist after the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), spoke in an interview with Daily Trust. The governor, who likened the rift between some governors and Oshiomhole to making a mountain out of a molehill, said the governors were instrumental to the emergence of Oshiomhole, adding that they only want to be respected as party leaders and have their views taken into consideration. Read more

4. Nigerian govt files fraud, money laundering charges against Adoke, 6 others

The Nigerian Government on Monday dragged the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, two businessmen and four oil firms to the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the controversial payment of $1.3 billion to Malabu Oil and Gas Limited. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which filed a 12-count charge of fraud and money laundering against the defendants, claimed the government was short-changed as appropriate cash due it was diverted to certain individuals and entities. The seven defendants are – Adoke, Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie,Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited (SNUD) and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited (SNEPCO). Read more

5. P&ID: Absence of prosecution witness stalls Briton’s money laundering trial

Absence of the prosecution witness on Monday stalled the money laundering trial involving a Briton, Adam Quinn, at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Justice Okon Abang adjourned the case till January 21 following a request by the prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho.

Quinn and James Nolan were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over their alleged involvement in the failed Gas Processing and Supply agreement with the Nigerian government. A British court had last year awarded $9.6 billion against Nigeria as compensation to Processing and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) over the failed agreement. Read more

6. Ghanaian president begs Buhari to reopen Nigerian borders, says ‘your market is significant for our businesses’

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Monday, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite the process of reopening the Nigerian borders because of its effect on his country’s economy. The Ghanaian leader, according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, made the call during a bilateral discussion with President Buhari on the sidelines of the ongoing United Kingdom-Africa Investment Summit 2020 in London.

Akufo-Addo, who said he understands the reason behind the Nigerian government’s decision to close its borders, pleaded for “an expedited process because the Nigerian market is significant for certain categories of business Ghana.” In his response, Buhari said the partial closure of the borders was to stop the proliferation of arms, ammunition, and hard drugs in the country. Read more

7. ALLEGED N112M FRAUD: Court remands ‘Mama Boko Haram’, 2 others in prison

The Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Maiduguri Zonal Office, on Monday arraigned Aisha Alkali Wakil better known as “Mama Boko Haram” before Justice Aisha Kumalia of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri. She was arraigned and remanded in a correctional centre alongside Tahir Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyade, on an amended five-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and cheating to the tune of N111,650,000.

The EFCC said its investigation revealed that the defendants sometime in 2018 conspired and falsely presented to one Mohammad Umar Mohammed, purported contracts for installation and servicing of 10 pieces of Chison 600A, 2009 version deluxe ultra sound system and the supply of white beans through their non-governmental organisation (Complete Care and Aid Foundation). Read more

8. ALLEGED DOUBLE REGISTRATION: Court strikes out Akpoti’s suit against Gov. Bello

A suit filed by Natasha Akpoti, Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the Nov. 16 governorship election seeking the disqualification of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for alleged double registration as a voter has been struck out by the Federal High Court, Abuja. The court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo on Monday which struck out the suit for lack of merit held that the alleged offence was criminal and not a civil case which could be instituted by an individual. Read more

9. Kano commissioner counsels PDP over Supreme Court ruling on Ganduje

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kano State have been urged to accept the Supreme Court verdict affirming the re-election of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje in good faith. The appeal was made in a statement issued on Monday by Malam Mohammed Garba, Kano State Commissioner for Information and Culture. Garba in the statement called on the party supporters to remain calm and maintain peace in the state stressing further that Ganduje’s victory at the Supreme Court is the will of God. Read more

10. NIJ sacks lecturer over alleged s-exual assault

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) has sacked one of its lecturers, Tene John, for allegedly s-exually assaulting a student of the institute, Ms. Anjola Ogunyemi. NIJ announced the lecturer’s sack in a statement issued by its Registrar and circulated on its official social media handles on Monday. The student had accused Tene of attempting to forcefully have s-exual inter-course with her in his office. Ogunyemi later petitioned the institute and demanded a probe of the lecturer’s action. Read more

