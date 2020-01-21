Latest Politics

ACF decries increasing spate of Boko Haram attacks

January 21, 2020
CAN chairman declared missing after Boko Haram attack
By Ripples Nigeria

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on security agencies to do more to repel or possibly thwart the increasing spate of attacks on people on the Damaturu-Maiduguri road by Boko Haram terrorists.

Disturbed by the daily attacks by the insurgents on commuters and villagers on the road linking the two states’ capitals, the ACF said that the development is worrisome and disturbing.

ACF national Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, in a statement on Monday said that many victims have been reported to have been kidnapped and even killed as the situation has threatened the socio-economic activities in Damaturu and Maiduguri thereby placing their people in a state of fear and despair.

Biu said, “Furthermore, ACF calls on the military to sustain constant surveillance along the Damaturu – Mainok – Jakana-Auno and other parts of the states in order to secure the road and villages along the axis.

“ACF also appeals to the Federal Government to adequately provide equipment and logistics to the troops at the front line to adequately confront the terrorists head on.

“The efforts of rebuilding the war ravaged areas can only be done and sustained in a secured environment, hence the need for the Military to be more proactive and employ strategy that will permanently degrade the activities of the terrorists,” he added.

