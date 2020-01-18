Overconfident APC says ‘nobody can stop us from winning Anambra governorship election’

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra, Chief Basil Ejidike, said on Saturday only God can stop the party from winning next year’s governorship election in the state.

Ejidike’s declaration followed last Tuesday’s Supreme Court judgement on Imo State that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor and installed Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The APC chieftain, who attended the swearing in ceremony of Uzodinma in Owerri, told journalists in Awka, that nothing would stop the party from winning the 2021 election in the state.

He said: “You know that I had just arrived from Imo State where I had gone to felicitate with our brother members in Imo State over the emergence of Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor of the state.

“My joy surely knows no bounds as the victory is a victory for the Progressives and a sign that APC is fast becoming accepted as a party in the South East region.

“As a matter of fact, as we awaited the arrival of Governor Uzodinma, the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole who had arrived a few minutes earlier on sighting me said ‘congratulations, you are no longer an orphan.’

“For which, I, in turn, declared before members of the National Working Committee and the crowd that after Imo, Anambra will be the next state to join the party’s fold come 2021.

“Let me state that with the poor performance of APGA, which is the ruling party in the state and the performance of the APC in terms of infrastructural development all over the country, especially, in the South East, the sky is the limit for the party here.

“As a party chairman I am assiduously working with all our stakeholders to ensure that we have a united front before the primaries as well as the election proper.”

