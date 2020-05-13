INEC orders its Edo, Ondo offices opened for governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, ordered its Edo and Ondo State offices to reopen immediately.

The reopening order is to enable the commission prepare for the upcoming governorship elections scheduled for September 19 and October 10, respectively.

The commission stated this on Wednesday in its “Guidelines for Resumption after COVID-19 Lockdown” released on its Facebook page.

According to the guidelines, the commission directed its staff to work three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 8am and 2pm while advising those who do not have personal means of transportation to work from home.

INEC stated: “Ondo and Edo State offices should reopen immediately due to the upcoming gubernatorial elections in consultation with the relevant State Governments for issuance of necessary permits.

“Funds required to meet the hygiene protocols (decontamination, hand sanitisers, etc) will be made available to these two state offices as soon as possible and to all other state offices as the need arises.

“All staff above age 58 with underlying medical conditions (hypertension, diabetes, asthma, renal and hepatic diseases) should work from home.

“Pregnant staff and nursing mothers should work from home.”

The Commission also advised its state and Local Government offices nationwide to maintain high hygiene standards, observe social distancing, and ensure persons without face masks were not allowed into any of its premises.

